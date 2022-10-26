Microsoft announces Age of Mythology Retold remaster with modernized gameplay and more

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 3 Views

Microsoft’s World’s Edge studio has announced Age of Mythology Retold, a remaster of the classic strategy game released in 2002.

The game will receive the same treatment as Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, with beautiful graphics, modernized gameplay and much more.

In the official announcement, the developer said that the Age of Mythology community has been eagerly awaiting the Definitive Edition and that it will finally arrive.

The World’s Edge studio is revealed to be working to bring the classic to full glory with improved graphics, new features and other news, promising more details soon.

Age of Mythology emerged as a spin-off of Age of Empires and drew inspiration from Greek, Egyptian and Norse mythologies rather than historical events. It focused more on combat and allowed players to summon gods for epic battles.

The new game was announced as part of the broadcast celebrating 25 years of the Age of Empires franchise. In addition to Age of Mythology Retold, Microsoft also announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be coming to Xbox and xCloud consoles in 2023, confirming the rumors.

According to Emma Bridle of World’s Edge, players will be able to play the titles using keyboard and mouse, in addition to bringing crossplay between all platforms. With Xbox Cloud Gaming support, you will be able to continue your progress even away from your PC or Xbox console.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The California cyborg: engineer replaces eye with LED prosthesis

Brian Stanley is a 33-year-old American engineer who lives in California and was diagnosed as …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved