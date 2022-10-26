Microsoft announces Age of Mythology Retold remaster with modernized gameplay and more

The game will receive the same treatment as Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition, with beautiful graphics, modernized gameplay and much more.

The World’s Edge studio is revealed to be working to bring the classic to full glory with improved graphics, new features and other news, promising more details soon.

In the official announcement, the developer said that the Age of Mythology community has been eagerly awaiting the Definitive Edition and that it will finally arrive.

Bringing the Definitive Edition treatment to Age of Mythology, the game will feature beautiful graphics, updated gameplay and more. Stay tuned… #AoE25 ⚡🔱 pic.twitter.com/bLjRLEUz1I

Age of Mythology emerged as a spin-off of Age of Empires and drew inspiration from Greek, Egyptian and Norse mythologies rather than historical events. It focused more on combat and allowed players to summon gods for epic battles.

The new game was announced as part of the broadcast celebrating 25 years of the Age of Empires franchise. In addition to Age of Mythology Retold, Microsoft also announced that Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition and Age of Empires IV will be coming to Xbox and xCloud consoles in 2023, confirming the rumors.

According to Emma Bridle of World’s Edge, players will be able to play the titles using keyboard and mouse, in addition to bringing crossplay between all platforms. With Xbox Cloud Gaming support, you will be able to continue your progress even away from your PC or Xbox console.