Microsoft wants to create its own Genshin Impact for Xbox

Microsoft is working to release its own Genshin Impact-style game. According to information published by Reuters, the North American giant is working in the Chinese game market to find the best producer option to be able to develop a game that can cope with the title produced by MiHoYo.

A blockbuster title since launch, Genshin Impact is available for mobile devices, computer and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Exclusive to Sony on consoles, the Chinese title has already managed to earn more than US$ 4 billion since launch. The number corresponds to approximately R$ 21.27 billion according to the current exchange rate of the dollar.

With Microsoft — and consequently Xbox — out of Genshin Impact’s plans, the company found no other solution than to go after a developer that was capable of working on developing a competitor to the action RPG. The idea is to have an Asian studio that is already used to working with this type of content.

Sources interviewed by Reuters pointed out that Microsoft regretted having lost the opportunity to be one of the companies that would side with Genshin Impact.

“Chinese developers are trying to standardize their development tools, create advanced production processes, invest in large-scale teams. This helps give them the competitive edge to reach a broad audience, both in terms of geography and platforms,” said analyst Daniel Ahmad, from consultancy Niko Partners.

Microsoft regrets not closing the deal

If the company regretted having Genshin Impact out of the console, Sony has no reason to complain. The same source heard by Reuters rejoiced that the company responsible for the PlayStation has already managed to raise “a lot of money” with the partnership made with MiHoYo. The figure achieved, however, was not disclosed.

Genshin Impact raised almost BRL 20 billion on mobile devices

China, Japan and the United States appear as the main ARPG markets



