Miss contest ends in general brawl in the USA. Check out video | News

All that “world peace” speech and quotes from ‘The Little Prince’ were left out at the coronation ceremony of the first Miss Sri Lanka. The contest, held in New York City, ended in a general brawl involving both men and women who exchanged punches and kicks at the after party that brought together competitors, teams and aggregates. The video of all the confusion you can see at the end of the text.

know more

2 of 4 Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general fight – Photo: reproduction Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general brawl – Photo: reproduction

Videos went viral on the networks with the unfortunate scene. The images, taken at mid-distance, show at least one woman sporting what appears to be one of the crowns celebrating the pageant’s courtship.

know more

It is not clear what the girl’s identity is, nor the reason that led to the episode of violence. The party took place in South Beach, where there is a large community from Sri Lanka.

3 of 4 Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general fight – Photo: reproduction Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general brawl – Photo: reproduction

One of the contest’s organizers, Sujani Fernando, told the New York Post that none of the contestants were involved, as all 14 models would be inside the building while the fight took place outside.

4 of 4 Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general fight — Photo: reproduction Facebook Miss Sri Lanka ends in a general brawl – Photo: reproduction Facebook

Another beauty pageant in Sri Lanka also ended on a low in 2021, when a contestant walked out of the ceremony in handcuffs when she ripped the crown off a rival’s head, saying she didn’t deserve the prize because she was divorced, an exclusionary condition in the event’s regulations.

know more

The contest, which was intended to raise money for a Sri Lankan hospital amid the country’s economic turmoil, drew more than 300 guests, the Morning Post reported.

know more