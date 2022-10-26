Miss Sri Lanka beauty contest ends in brawl

A beauty contest to choose the first Miss Sri Lanka held Staten Island, in New York, in the United States, ended in a general brawl last Friday (21).

Organizers conceived the contest to raise funds for the country’s national cancer hospital, which is suffering from a shortage of medicines and equipment in the face of an economic crisis. However, the event, which had 300 guests, did not end as planned.

The confusion involved both men and women, who exchanged punches and kicks at the after-party.

Videos of the fight went viral on social media. The record shows a woman in confusion with a beauty pageant crown, but her identity is unclear. What is known is that Angelia Gunasekara was crowned Miss Sri Lanka New York.

While it is unclear what led to the riot at the event, the altercation resulted in property damage and several arrests. On social media, the population of Sri Lanka showed their disappointment with those involved, denouncing the behavior and saying that they tarnished the country’s image in the US.

One of the contest’s organizers, Sujani Fernando, told the New York Post that none of the contestants were involved in the confusion. That’s because all 14 models would be inside the building while the fight took place outside.

Another beauty pageant in Sri Lanka also ended in confusion last year. One participant walked out of the event in handcuffs after ripping the crown off another woman’s head. The justification given would be the fact that she did not deserve the award for being divorced, rule of the event’s regulations.