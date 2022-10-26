Moon is getting further and further away from Earth

The Moon is moving further and further away from Earth, show reflectors installed on the lunar surface by Apollo astronauts. According to a study by the University of Utrecht, in the Netherlands, and the University of Geneva, in Switzerland, the satellite moves 3.5 centimeters a year from the planet inhabited by humans.

If the distance were projected into the past, there would have been a collision with Earth 1.5 billion years ago. But the Moon formed approximately 4.5 billion years ago, that is, the speed of removal was not always like this.

The first scientist to observe this phenomenon was Edmond Halley, about 300 years ago. He came to this conclusion after studying the records of ancient eclipses. It is estimated that this separation occurs due to the friction exerted by the tides on the oceans, which influences the rotation speed of the Earth.

As the Earth’s rotation slows down, the days on Earth get longer and longer. In contrast, winters will be much colder and summers much hotter. Due to the lesser gravitational influence of the Moon on the Earth, the tides would no longer be so marked. Even so, they will continue to exist, because of the effect of the Sun.

