More than 2 million did not receive D4 against Covid in the EC amid the alert of a new wave in Europe – Ceará

With the current scenario of low transmission of the coronavirus, Ceará is in a dangerous tranquility: more than 2 million did not receive the 4th dose of the vaccine, even though they were able to take the booster. The delay leaves the population more vulnerable to serious forms and deaths from the disease amid the increase in cases in the United States and Europe – a warning to the world.

Adults who received the 3rd dose 4 months ago, on June 23, form a group of about 4.6 million. This Monday (24), only 1,789,282 completed the scheme with the so-called second reinforcement. That is, a difference of 2.5 million of people without the 4th dose.

The data are from the Vacinometer, a control carried out by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa) and recorded by the Northeast diary, excluding adolescents aged 12 to 17 years, who have not yet entered the list of who can receive the 4th dose. The system depends on the submission of data from each municipality and new updates may change the numbers.

The Ministry of Health authorized the second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for the general public in the age group to from 40 years, as reported by the Ceará Health Department (Sesa). But, in practice, the cities of Ceará apply the immunizing agent to all from 18 years old due to the availability of immunizations.

“The State recommended the administration of the second booster dose for people from 18 years of age in the case of municipalities that have doses of vaccines close to expiration”, highlights Sesa.

And this delay in taking the booster happens at a time when there is a chance of a new wave of covid in the coming months, as the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warns.

In Europe and in the States, there is already an increase in cases of Covid because of the subvariant BQ.1/BQ.1.1 of the coronavirus, which must become the predominant between November and December.

“By early 2023, more than 80% of SARS-CoV-2 cases are predicted to be due to BQ.1 and BQ.1.1,” details the ECDC. There is still no evidence that this form is more aggressive. This, however, does not dispense with prevention.

“As we are not a bubble, and we have flights to Europe and the US daily, they can reach Brazil. So, the recommendation is that people take all their vaccines”, indicates Lígia Kerr, epidemiologist and professor at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC).

This creates a risk for people over 65 or patients with chronic diseases, according to the European Center. Here, there is also a concern with children, as the specialist adds.

“The vaccine has still produced protection for hospitalizations and deaths. It is necessary to pay attention to children, especially those under 5 years old. They have been the biggest victims of Covid of serious cases at this time”, he stresses.

Subtitle: Children and adolescents need immunization to avoid serious forms, but only public over 18 years old receives the 4th dose Photograph: Fabiane de Paula

This possibility of an increase in Covid cases comes with the proximity of the rainy season in Ceará, where there is greater transmission of viral diseases, as infectious disease specialist Keny Colares highlights.

“We are having to live with this new phase of the disease, in which it is better behaved than in the beginning, but it is not possible to say that it is all over. The indicators in Europe show an increase as if there was a new wave there”, he stresses.

keny necklaces infectologist We do not know the size and importance that (this new wave) will have, but it is very likely that, at some point, we will have an increase in cases here, because these diseases behave like this: there are periods that disappear and others that come

delayed immunization

There was a period when taking a dose of the vaccine was practically a dream for those who followed the peaks of the pandemic. With easy access to the immunizer, why do people fail to comply with the vaccination schedule?

The reasons range from the comfortable epidemiological scenario – achieved by vaccination, that is to say -, to infection by the disease, which requires a postponement. This is the case of Gabriel Feitosa, 26, a business acceleration analyst.

“I received the 3rd dose in February 2022 and I still haven’t been able to update the schedule by routine. I was moving, work is hard and I ended up not prioritizing it,” she adds.

Subtitle: Immunization campaign is important to increase rates Photograph: Thiago Gadelha

Gabriel is not part of any risk group, but he has a certain fear of being contaminated again by the disease. “When I was close to taking it, I had flu and chikungunya symptoms, I spent a few months treating it and ended up putting it off”, he adds.

Covid patients should postpone vaccination in 30 days after the onset of symptoms, as currently recommended by public health authorities. If it is a common flu, immunization can be done 48 hours after healing.

There is also the case of people not returning to vaccination posts because of false information about the effectiveness of vaccines.

“Campaigns have to show that the vaccine protects, because fake news is, more than ever, politicized and has reached vaccines as well”, highlights Lígia Kerr.

How to avoid a new wave of Covid?

Being vaccinated in days strengthens the immune system against Covid and is as the main strategy in the pandemic. With the constant change of the virus, the recommendation is update formulas of the immunizers.

“And the ideal would be for us to have these new strains in vaccines. In the United States, vaccines already have BA.4 and BA.5”, explains Lígia Kerr. “Even not having these strains, it has still produced protection for hospitalizations and deaths”, ponders the specialist about the importance of the vaccine.

Questioned by Northeast diarythe Ministry of Health reported that the Covid-19 vaccines offered to the population are the latest approved versions by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). “The current contract with suppliers includes the delivery of vaccines with updated strains, as long as they are approved by Anvisa”, he added.

European Center recommendations

Maintain genomic testing and investigation (on the type of virus circulating)

Track Covid case rates, especially in the elderly

Control indicators of severity, such as hospitalizations and ICU admissions

Lígia Kerr highlights the importance of the participation of the Public Power to increase the number of people with the updated scheme. “Brazil has always had a successful vaccination program. However, campaigns need the government to take on this responsibility,” she stresses.

In addition, the use of masks remains a safe way to avoid contamination by the coronavirus, regardless of the subvariant.

“In general, people tend to use it when the virus has already started to spread, then it gets more complicated. But it is always important, especially for people at higher risk, such as heart disease, diabetes and the immunocompromised.”

