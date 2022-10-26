Moscow fights to increase production of weapons for war in Ukraine

KIEV – The Russian President, Vladimir Putinfacing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government on Tuesday to cut red tape to produce enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in ukrainewhere a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has pushed back forces.

In other developments in the conflict, Ukrainian authorities have asked citizens outside the country not to return to their homes in order to try to save energy infrastructure, which has been targeted by Russian attacks. Western countries pondered how to rebuild Ukraine once the war is over.

Russian military losses in the eight-month war were so severe that Putin had to create a framework to try to resolve them. On Tuesday, he chaired a new committee created to accelerate the production and delivery of weapons and supplies to Russian troops, stressing the need to “gain faster pace in all areas”.

A Ukrainian National Guard soldier poses for photos in the wrecked armored vehicle at a location in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region, where Russian troops were recently expelled. Photograph: Sergiy Kozlove/EFE – 10/25/2022

Russian reports acknowledged that many of those drafted under the Mobilization of 300,000 reservists ordered by Putin they were not provided with basic equipment, such as medical kits and bulletproof vests, and had to provide their own material.

Other reports have suggested that Russian troops are increasingly being forced to use old and sometimes unreliable equipment and that some of the newly deployed soldiers are being rushed to the front with little training. Last week, Putin tried to show that all was well by visiting a training site in Russia, where he was shown well-equipped soldiers.

To replace the increasingly scarce Russian-made long-range precision weapons, the Ministry of Defense of UK said Moscow will likely use large numbers of drones to try to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses. “Russia’s artillery ammunition is running low,” says a British report released on Tuesday.

The Institute for the Study of War in Washington added that “the slower pace of Russian air strikes, missiles and drones possibly reflects dwindling missile and drone stockpiles and the limited effectiveness of attacks in achieving Russian strategic military objectives.” .

The Russian military still managed to inflict heavy damage and casualties, ruining homes, public buildings and Ukraine’s power grid. The World Bank estimates the damage to Ukraine so far at €350 billion.

Recent Russian attacks have focused on Ukraine’s energy facilities, especially electricity generation and transmission. Electricity deficits are so severe that Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk on Tuesday asked citizens living abroad not to return this winter (Northern Hemisphere) to avoid further straining the energy supply.

“We need to survive the winter, but unfortunately the (electricity) networks will not survive,” Vereshchuk said on Ukrainian television. “We understand that the situation will only get worse and this winter we need to survive.”

In Berlin, the leaders of the European Union brought together experts to work on a “new Marshall Plan” for the reconstruction of Ukraine – a reference to the US-sponsored plan that helped revive Western European economies after the war. 2nd War.

The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholzsaid that the purpose of the meeting is to address “how to secure and how to sustain the financing of Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernization in the coming years and decades”.

Scholz, who co-organized the meeting with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyensaid he is looking “no less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century – a generational task that must begin now”.

On the diplomatic front, the German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Kievafter meeting with the Ukrainian president, Volodmyr Zelenskyon Tuesday, that his country will continue to side with Ukraine in this war and will support its people as long as necessary – helping to rebuild the destroyed country and sending more weapons.

“Reconstruction is not waiting for the end of the war. It must start now,” the German president said, adding that “not only is Germany helping with reconstruction, but we are also helping Ukraine to avoid brutal destruction, to ensure that the population is protected in the best possible way.”

He promised that Germany would help rebuild destroyed cities immediately and send two more MARS medium artillery missile systems and four Type 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

Gas station and car wash destroyed after Russian attack on the city of Dnieper Photograph: Mykola Synelnykov/Reuters – 10/26/2022

At the front, Russian missiles set fire to a gas station on Tuesday in the south-central city of Dinieper, killing a pregnant woman in her car and the operator of a car wash at the facility, as well as injuring at least three. , according to reports from Ukrainian news agencies.

In the southern city of Mikolaiv, residents queued for water and essential supplies on Tuesday as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

One of Moscow’s allies on Tuesday urged Russia to step up the pace and scale of Ukraine’s destruction. Ramzan Kadirov, the Chechnya regional leader who sent troops to fight in Ukraine, urged Moscow to wipe cities off the map in retaliation for the Ukrainian bombing of Russian territory.

Officials in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions, which border Ukraine, have repeatedly reported Ukrainian bombings that damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.

Destroyed Russian T-72 tank is seen in the Mikolaiv combat region

“Our response was very weak,” Kadirov said on his messaging app channel. “If a projectile enters our region, entire cities must be wiped off the face of the Earth so they never think they can fire in our direction.”

Kiev wants to step up the fight but says it needs more war material. “We need more weapons, we need more ammunition to win this war,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmihal told reporters in Berlin. “We need tanks from our partners, from all our partners; we need heavy armored vehicles, we need additional artillery units, howitzers.”/AP