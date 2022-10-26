Most Powerful Foldable Cell Phones on the Planet Announced in China | Cell

Samsung has increased its luxury cell phone portfolio with the launch of two foldable smartphones in China: the W23 and W23 Flip. Although the products are versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 – which are on sale even in Brazil – the Chinese models have become even more powerful, offering more RAM. The look has also changed, as the construction has ceramic elements and golden details.

It is worth remembering that Samsung presented in August the company’s two folding smartphones for the year 2022. The smallest is the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which arrived for R$6,999, but can be found on Amazon for R$5,599. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, was announced at a starting price of R$12,799, but goes for R$11,296.

2 of 4 W23 Flip is a more powerful version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Photo: Playback/Samsung W23 Flip is the most powerful version of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

What changes in the W23 and W23 Flip

While the W23 is the equivalent of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the W23 Flip is the equivalent of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Both smartphones are more powerful and can handle multiple tasks better compared to the global models. This is possible because the products offer more RAM.

The W23 Flip, for example, has 12 GB of RAM, against the 8 GB of the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The W23 was equipped with 16 GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is limited to a maximum of 12 GB of RAM. memory. About internal storage, the two Chinese offer up to 512 GB.

3 of 4 W23 has 16 GB of RAM and is the most powerful — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung W23 has 16 GB of RAM and is the most powerful — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

As mentioned at the beginning, another difference is in the construction, developed to please those looking for luxury smartphones. The ceramic finish was highly praised by the South Korean brand during the launch of the new line in China. In addition, gold accents are also seen as UI elements. Even the S Pen (sold separately) has been given a sleeker design.

What doesn’t change about Samsung’s new foldables

4 of 4 Despite the aesthetic changes and turbocharged RAM, the rest of the datasheet remains similar to the models sold in the country — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung Despite the aesthetic changes and turbocharged RAM, the rest of the datasheet remains similar to the models sold in the country — Photo: Reproduction/Samsung

For the rest, folding smartphones are similar to the models sold in Brazil. That is, both are equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 (Qualcomm) processor – which guarantees high-end performance. Even the screens are the same: W23 with a 7.6-inch internal screen and 6.2 on the external one, while the Z Flip 4 has 6.7 inches on the main screen and 1.9 on the external panel.

Support for fast charging up to 25 Watts via USB-C, wireless charging compatibility and reverse charging are also present on both phones.

with information from SamMobile and Samsung