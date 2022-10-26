Moto Razr 2022 launches globally with competitive price

Launched in August in China, the Motorola Razr 2022 was announced globally on Tuesday (25), initially arriving in select European markets. In the spotlight, the folding device debuts at an “affordable price” to try to rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The new phone arrives in European stores costing 1,199 euros (about R$ 6,275 in the current direct conversion without taxes). For comparison, the rival of the South Korean brand is sold for 999 euros (R$ 5,230) or can be found from R$ 6,999 in Brazil.

European Moto Razr 2022 repeats the look and settings of the Chinese model.Source: Motorola/Disclosure

Moto Razr 2022 specs

The European version of the Razr 2022 retains all the features of the Chinese model. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipsetthe device has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

With the redesigned hinge, the model has a Flexible 6.7-inch OLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate. On the outside, the 2.7-inch OLED panel makes it possible to use various features without opening the phone.

The Razr 2022’s dual rear camera is made up of a 50 MP main sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide sensor. In addition to being able to use the main camera for selfie with the help of the external display, the front camera on the internal screen has a 32 MP sensor.

Using the Android 12-based MyUX interface, the phone has speakers with Dolby Atmos, biometric sensor on the side and IP52 certification against dust and water splashes. Finally, the device adopts a 3,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging.

Folding model is not expected to arrive in the Americas until 2023.Source: Motorola/Disclosure

Launching in other markets

Motorola has yet to reveal information about the debut of the Razr 2022 in other regions. However, Rumors indicate that the foldable may be launched in the Americas in early 2023.