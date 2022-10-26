Motorola Edge 30 Ultra with 200MP camera gets cheaper with coupon – Tudo em Tecnologia

Motorola impressed its fans in early September with the launch of its most powerful smartphone ever, the Edge 30 Ultra. The model arrived in Brazil with a suggested price of R$ 6,299. However, it has a super discount this Tuesday (25) at R$ 5,354 on PIX or Bank slip.

In settings, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a beautiful 6.7″ FHD+ curved OLED display that supports 144 Hz refresh rate. It’s Motorola’s best screen yet, ideal for gaming and video. In addition, the hardware set with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM is capable of running any application with great performance.

About cameras, the device is the first in Brazil to have a powerful main camera of 200MP. According to Motorola, it gets photos with a great level of detail even in objects further away from the photo. In addition, the 4610mAh battery supports 125W super-fast charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.67″ Full HD+ OLED with 144Hz refresh rate

6.67″ Full HD+ OLED with 144Hz refresh rate Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 RAM: 8GB or 12GB

8GB or 12GB Internal storage: 128GB, 256GB or 512GB

128GB, 256GB or 512GB Back camera: 200 MP (Main, Samsung ISOCELL HP1) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, 114°) + 12 MP (Telephoto, f/1.6, 2x optical zoom)

200 MP (Main, Samsung ISOCELL HP1) + 50 MP (Ultrawide and Macro, 114°) + 12 MP (Telephoto, f/1.6, 2x optical zoom) Frontal camera: 60 MP (f/2.2)

60 MP (f/2.2) Drums: 4,610 mAh with 125W fast charging

4,610 mAh with 125W fast charging Others: NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E

NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E Operational system: Android 12 under MyUX 3.0..

With an unprecedented price, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a great investment for those looking for something premium:

