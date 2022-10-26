My INSS and other government services are offline this Tuesday (25)

The gov.br platform showed instability this Tuesday morning (25). Many users tried to use various services and were blocked. Options such as the website and the Meu INSS app, the Digital Work Card app and the Conect SUS were out of order. All of them have a login and password that are registered in the federal government system.

STF hits the hammer on the use of bags in supermarkets

The Downdetector website monitors internet failures according to user complaints. At around 11 am, the site detected an increase in reports of problems with the Federal Revenue, Dataprev and e-Cac. As of this afternoon, the federal government has not yet shared what caused the problem.

The Social Security Law Commission of the OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) issued an alert this morning communicating the situation. The entity informed that a security incident may have occurred.

Are you in the Registrar of banks? See how to find out!

On Twitter, there are many records of users who were unable to access the services.

Most reported issues in Downdetector

According to some people, the biggest problems are in the login area. The reports show that the user tries to access using CPF and password, but an error message appears. Soon after, it appears that the “user registration has been blocked”. When trying to recover the password, the site is down.

How to earn R$ 550 from PicPay right now?

See what were the biggest complaints found in Dataprev’s services this morning (25), according to Downdetector.

Login: 62%;

Mobile application: 24%;

Website: 13%.

Dataprev (Social Security Technology and Information Company) is a Brazilian public institution that is linked to the Ministry of Social Security. The company is responsible for managing the Brazilian social database, especially that of the INSS (National Social Security Institute).

Will Aid Brazil be paid only to families with young children?

Image: rafapress/shutterstock.com