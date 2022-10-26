Mystery solved? Apple explains why it never released iMessage for Android

At the time, it was clear that Federighi indicated that releasing iMessage for Android would not bring any benefit to Apple, as the iPhone would lose the exclusivity of the service.

I’m concerned that iMessage on Android would simply serve to remove an obstacle for families with iPhones to give Android phones to their children.

The answer was given by Craig Federighi in an interview with The Wall Street Journal when the executive was asked about an email he sent in 2013 where he said:

However, the executive gave a different answer, saying that creating a version of iMessage for Android would add too many limitations to the app on both operating systems.

And so, if we just released an app that didn’t really have critical mass on other platforms, the result would be that it would have stopped us from innovating in all the ways that we wanted to innovate in messaging for our customers.

In this way, Apple seems to have considered the Android version of iMessage disposable because it has limitations, so it preferred to continue investing in iOS.

On the other hand, it is worth remembering that the previous answer cannot be discarded, since Tim Cook recently stated that he prefers to sell more iPhones than using RCS, which is universal.