Natalie Portman talks about beauty, self-esteem and sisterhood

She grew up in front of the cameras. Even a brand new GenZ representative is able to visualize the actress with her short fringe in “The professional”with just 12 years old, in the early 1990s. A now vintage image, which marked the career of Natalie Portman and determined her longevity as an icon of beauty, style and talent on and off screen.

Since then, she has amassed successful roles in films such as “Close”, “Black Swan” and “Jackie”with an Oscar along the way, and is widely acclaimed as Jane Foster in the franchise of “Marvel Thor: Love and Thunder”. The Israeli-born actress and ambassador for Dior Beauty exudes a confidence that seems to increase with age. Currently as the face of Rouge Dior Forever lipstick, she spoke to bazaarfrom his home in Los Angeles:

As the face of Dior, what kind of message do you envision sending to the female audience in your campaigns?

I insist a lot on sisterhood among women, on the importance of being united, of helping and encouraging one another. We are a team after all. It’s about the best combination of beauty and power, and the energy behind that relationship. The modern woman is capable of doing what her heart desires. We play different roles, there are so many aspects involved, so many dreams and I think beauty is the way to express these various female selves, to create your own self.

Who is the Dior woman today?

She is a modern heroine who asserts herself with confidence and who enjoys being surrounded by other women, to celebrate together the female power. Since the brand’s inception, Dior has had an unwavering commitment to women. It makes products that I can be proud to promote because they are somehow modern and timeless. The team is also collaborative, creative and kind.

How is your beauty routine?

I’m quite minimalist, but I never sleep without taking off my makeup! In the morning, I use the Joëlle Ciocco toner and then I use the Tata Harper moisturizer. Then I apply a sunscreen. I always carry two lipsticks with me. I like Dior Addict Lip Glow, which gives a natural tone to the lips for everyday use. And Rouge Dior 999, red that I love and that comes in if you need a little extra energy. I also love the Dior Creme Abricot cuticle cream. Help me not to bite my nails!

What’s your foolproof beauty advice?

Leave your eyebrows alone! (Laughter) Drink lots of water and never stop using sunscreen, most importantly.

How do you maintain physical and mental health?

I’ve recently started meditating at work, especially when I have short breaks, as it really keeps me focused, present, and energized. I’ve been a vegan for ten years and a vegetarian before that. I also like to run, I do Pilates, Gyrotonic and yoga when I have time. I try to get eight hours of sleep a night, find ways to be in nature regularly, love guided meditation, and make time to read every day.

What is your definition of beauty?

It’s not about wanting to look like someone else, but looking more and more like yourself. The more individual, the more meaningful the beauty, in my opinion. Of course, we have resources to help us. Makeup can be a lot of fun and a great way to improve your appearance, but natural beauty comes from within. It’s a tool to help me transform into a character, lighten me up on my most tired days or be the perfect finishing touch to a special night.

You’ve reached your 40s, how is this process of growing and maturing in front of the screens?

I’m very lucky to get older, not everyone has that privilege. Lucky to have been working for 30 years, I think I learned a lot from the job and I was also able to bring a lot of my personal life into my professional life. It was definitely a combination. I think it’s a privilege to grow old, I love it. This current generation of actresses is refusing to go anywhere and we are seeing them thrive and do their most interesting work in their 50s, 60s, 70s. I think we’re really seeing amazing, beautiful, interesting portraits of all different types of women right now.