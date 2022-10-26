National series ‘O Negociodor’ with Malvino Salvador is announced by Prime Video

Admin 28 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 3 Views

Malvino Salvador will play Gabriel Menck

Prime Video announced, this Wednesday (20), the production of the original series “O Negociodor”, with Malvino Salvador. This will be his first work since the end of the actor’s exclusive contract with Globo, in January 2020.

In addition to Malvino Salvador, the cast includes Barbara Reiss, César Mello, Emilio de Mello and Rodrigo dos Santos in the cast. Directed by Bel Valiante, the first season of the series also includes Thomas Stavros, Gabriela Giffoni and José Guertzenstein as writers.

Michael Meyers Actor Reveals His Favorite Death From The Halloween Franchise

Check out the synopsis of The Negotiator below.

In the series, Captain Gabriel Menck (Malvino Salvador) is a police negotiator and member of the Special Tactics Action Group, which is often called upon to resolve complex crisis situations that happen on the streets and are broadcast live on TV, under the eyes of of an entire country. The production follows the captain’s intense work in facing bank robberies, passionate kidnappings, armed suicides, terrorist threats and prison riots — unpredictable cases full of human dramas and difficult choices where there are only two possible outcomes: life or death. .

“The Negotiator” does not yet have a release date.

Did you like the news?

Image: Playback/Prime Video

Avatar of Juliana Sorrenti

Journalism student at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and fellow at the PET-ECO UFRJ (Tutorial Education Program at the School of Communication). She is passionate about telling stories that need to be heard.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Selena Gomez: Original Documentary Cut Had an Hour More

Selena Gomez gave more details of his new documentary to Vanity Fair magazine. According to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved