National series ‘O Negociodor’ with Malvino Salvador is announced by Prime Video

Malvino Salvador will play Gabriel Menck

Prime Video announced, this Wednesday (20), the production of the original series “O Negociodor”, with Malvino Salvador. This will be his first work since the end of the actor’s exclusive contract with Globo, in January 2020.

In addition to Malvino Salvador, the cast includes Barbara Reiss, César Mello, Emilio de Mello and Rodrigo dos Santos in the cast. Directed by Bel Valiante, the first season of the series also includes Thomas Stavros, Gabriela Giffoni and José Guertzenstein as writers.

Michael Meyers Actor Reveals His Favorite Death From The Halloween Franchise

Check out the synopsis of The Negotiator below.

In the series, Captain Gabriel Menck (Malvino Salvador) is a police negotiator and member of the Special Tactics Action Group, which is often called upon to resolve complex crisis situations that happen on the streets and are broadcast live on TV, under the eyes of of an entire country. The production follows the captain’s intense work in facing bank robberies, passionate kidnappings, armed suicides, terrorist threats and prison riots — unpredictable cases full of human dramas and difficult choices where there are only two possible outcomes: life or death. .

“The Negotiator” does not yet have a release date.

Did you like the news?