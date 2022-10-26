Netflix announces new online games for subscribers

after the Google Stadiagaming platform, close its activities, the Netflix announced that it will expand its video game business. The streaming platform’s new offering is a larger portfolio of online games.

Netflix gaming platform

The subscribers of Netflix can already have access to several free games through the app, available for Android and iOS systems. However, to play, subscribers need to install one game at a time from an app store.

Given that each game consumes device storage, the company is planning to make the games stored in the cloud, making it easier for players to access.

Currently, according to the company, subscribers can access a total of 35 games for free. However, to better serve users, the company is expanding its portfolio and, soon, should release 55 more games on its platform.

It is important to note that the games have no cost and are ad-free. In addition, there are several types of games that can serve the entire audience of the platform. CNBC reported that currently only 1.7 million subscribers play daily.

Netflix releases cheaper subscription plan

This Thursday (13th), the Netflix announced that a cheaper package with ads will be released. The new feature is called “Basic with Ads” and should be available to subscribers in early November.

This will be the cheapest plan offered by Netflix, costing only R$18.90 for those interested in watching content on the platform with advertisements. The company informed that, in addition to the ads, the package will have a limitation of some functions, such as image quality that must be reduced, for example.

It is important to point out that the new subscription package from Netflix will have only R$7 less than the current cheapest package on the platform. The cheapest plan currently costs R$ 25.90.

According to Netflix, the new plan will feature 15-30 second ads during shows watched, totaling 4-5 minutes per hour of content.

Netflix plans

Starting on November 3, Netflix will have the following plans:

Basic plan with ad – R$ 18.90 (no download, less content, 720p quality);

Basic plan – BRL 25.90 (download, 720p quality);

Standard plan – BRL 39.90 (download, 1080p quality);

Premium plan – BRL 55.90 (download, 4K+HDR quality).

Netflix COO Greg Peters said the initiative is intended to make streaming more accessible.

“We are confident that, with prices starting at R$18.90 per month, Netflix will have a value and plan for all fans. This initiative is just getting started, but we’re delighted with the interest from both consumers and advertisers, and we’re very excited about what’s to come,” said Peters.

Netflix

namely, the Netflix It is a subscription streaming service that allows subscribers to watch commercial-free series and movies through internet-connected devices.

In addition to watching on the internet-enabled platform, users can download their favorite movies and series on iOS, Android or Windows 10 devices to watch when not connected.