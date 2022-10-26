Netizens echo Janones’ post about Bebianno’s cell phone: ‘they will have to build another pavilion in Papuda’

“It’s over Jair,” wrote one person on Twitter. “May the bolsonaristas hold on,” said another user. More reactions edit

247 – Netizens highlighted this Tuesday (25) the importance of possible messages from the former Chief Minister of the General Secretariat Gustavo Bebianno, who died in March 2020. Re-elected federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) informed that he had access to the content of the former minister and warned of the seriousness of the information.

A profile on Twitter said that, after the cell phone messages were released, “they will have to build another pavilion in Papuda”, a reference to the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, in the Federal District.

One person wrote: “anxious to know what’s on Bebiano’s cell phone as well as Adriano de Nóbrega’s”. The user referred to Adriano da Nóbrega, head of the Crime Office, a group of professional killers in Rio.

Nóbrega died during a confrontation with police officers in Bahia, in February 2020. Both the policeman’s mother and ex-wife worked for the office of Flávio Bolsonaro (Pl-RJ) when the current senator occupied a seat in the Legislative Assembly of Rio ( alerj).

BABY CELL PHONE is coming.

They will have to build another pavilion in Papuda. — Ronaldo Teixeira (@ronaldooricotx) October 25, 2022

BOMB!!!

Bebiano’s cell phone fell into the hands of André Janones… It’s over jair..,@AndreJanonesAdv — Isaac1318 🎋❤💘 (@Isaac13181) October 25, 2022

I just say one thing: Bolsonaristas hold on, because there’s too much on Bebiano’s cell phone! — Patricia Lélis 🇺🇸 (@lelispatricia) October 25, 2022

Anxious to know what’s on Bebiano’s cell phone as well as Adriano de Nóbrega’s. — Janaina Dahoui (@JanaDahoui) October 25, 2022

Boy…. Bebiano’s cell phone showed up? Will it be? I already got the popcorn 🍿 — Lázaro Rosa 🇧🇷🚩 (@lazarorosa25) October 25, 2022

