New chip transfers all internet traffic in just 1 second

The internet is getting faster and technologies are developing. At that time, an optical chip produced by engineers broke speed records and transmits data at a rate of 1.84 petabits per second (Pbit/s).

With the new tool, the data transmission speed represents almost twice the global internet traffic per second. For comparison purposes, the chip’s rate exceeds, by more than 20 times, the speed of ESnet6, the next scientific network upgrade used by NASA.

Image: Reproduction/Shutterstock

The speed record is made even more impressive by the fact that only a single light source and a single optical chip are used. An infrared laser is beamed onto the chip, which splits the light into several different frequencies. Thus, data can be encoded in light by modulating the amplitude, phase and polarization of each of these frequencies.

Some experiments were published on the internet by researchers from the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) and the Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden. They used the data at 1.84 petabits per second and encoded it in 223 wavelength channels, over a 7.9 km long optical fiber – the research was published in the journal Nature Photonics.

The data transmission speed surpasses the previous record of 1.02 petabits per second, recorded in May of this year. According to the researchers, a computational model scaled the data transmission potential of the system, which can reach speeds of up to 100 Pbit/s.

Information via DTU and New Atlas

