Neymar, Messi and Mbappé shine, and PSG crush Haifa 7-2 in the Champions League – 10/25/2022

When Messi, Neymar and Mbappé are inspired, Paris Saint-Germain’s chances of winning a game are greatly increased. That’s what happened today (25), in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage. The MNM trio shone, piled up goals and commanded the 7-2 victory against Maccabi Haifa, from Israel.

Messi opened the scoring with a ‘disgusting’ three-finger kick. Then it was Mbappé’s turn to hit the angle and widen. Neymar, curiously, wrote down his command in the same corner as his teammates. The first half still had a goal from the Israelis, scored by Seck, and a table from the Argentine and the Frenchman that guaranteed another beautiful goal from the left-hander, closing the first stage at 4-1.

In the final stage, the side Seck again punished PSG in the aerial ball, decreasing the score. But the night was really for the trio: Mbappé scored another great goal and Neymar had some help from Goldberg, who countered after a move by the Brazilian. Soler closed the scoring after receiving a pass from Messi.

With the victory, PSG secured itself in the knockout stage of the Champions League. The dispute is now for the leadership of the H group, as the French have the same 11 points as Benfica – at the moment, Paris have four more goals to go.

PSG have one more commitment for the group stage: they will visit Juventus on November 2, at 16:00 (Brasília time). Maccabi Haifa hosts Benfica on the same day and time.

MNM trio shines

PSG’s attacking trio was the highlight of this Tuesday’s clash. The stars participated in the seven goals of the French team and paraded all the talent they have with effect kicks, dribbles, tables, assists and moves that tormented the Israeli defense.

Haifa defender suffers, but balance is positive

PSG’s first three goals came from the right side of the opposing defense. Messi and Mbappé scored similar goals and Neymar used the same path to leave his own. It could be a disastrous night for the sector’s owner, full-back Seck. The Maccabi Haifa player, however, went ahead and showed a scorer’s eye to swing the net twice, with two headers.

Disaffected? Neymar defends Mbappé and takes a card

Neymar and Mbappé showed chemistry on the pitch Image: David S. Bustamante/Socrates/Getty Images

Reports in the European press point to a break in the friendship between Neymar and Mbappé since the Frenchman decided to stay in Paris. Shirt 7 would have gained superpowers and disapproved of attitudes of the Brazilian shirt 10. This afternoon, however, what was seen was something else.

The pair looked for each other on the field and celebrated goals side by side. The shirt 10 of the Brazilian team even got a yellow card after his teammate received a foul. Neymar got annoyed with a strong entry by Seck on Mbappé’s ankle, argued with the opposing player and complained to the referee. From charging the referee so much, he took the card. As it was hanging, it does not face Juventus.

Attack resolves, but PSG suffer from the top

Paris Saint-Germain started on top of Maccabi Haifa. With just over half an hour into the game, the score was 3-0, with goals from the attacking trio. The French team had an impeccable performance at the front, with offensive creativity and a good repertoire, but they turned on the alert for two avoidable goals from the top, in the opponent’s set pieces.

Maccabi Haifa gives space and takes a rout

The chances of getting a positive result in Paris were slim, but Maccabi Haifa did everything they could to avoid the worst. At various times, the ‘ugly duckling’ of Group H launched itself into the attack, was exposed behind and suffered from the ‘arsenal’ of PSG stars.

Arbitration

Given the technical difference between the teams, referee Felix Zwayer did not have much of a role in this Tuesday’s match. The main participation ended up being in the warning to Neymar, who became an embezzlement for the sixth round of the Champions League.

What decided the match

Inspired, PSG’s attacking trio decided the match. With goals in both halves and direct participation in the rout, Messi, Neymar and Mbappé were responsible for the triumph.

Datasheet

PSG 7 X 2 MACCABI HAIFA

Competition: Champions League, fifth round

Place: Parc des Princes, Paris (France)

Date and time: October 25, 2022, at 4 pm (GMT)

Referee: Felix Zwayer

Assistants: Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmuller

Yellow cards: Neymar, Sergio Ramos (PSG); Seck, Chery, Atzili, Lavi (Maccabi Haifa)

goals: Lionel Messi, 18′ and 44′ Q1, Mbappé, 31′ Q1 and 18′ Q2, Neymar, 34′ Q1, Seck, at 37′ Q1 and 5′ Q2, Goldberg (own), 21′ Q2, and Soler, 39 ‘ 2nd Q

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos (Kimpembe), Bernat; Vitinha (Zaire-Emery), Fabián Ruiz (Sarabia), Renato Sanches (Soler); Messi, Neymar and Mbappé (Ekitike). Technician: Christophe Galtier.

MACCABI HAIFA: Cohen; Seck, Batubinsika, Goldberg, Cornud (Menahem); Mohamed (Rukavytsya), Lavi, Abu Fani (Meir); Atzili (David); Chery and Pierrot (Arad).

Technician: Barak Bakhar.