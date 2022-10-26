North Korea nuclear test will have ‘unprecedented’ response, say US, Japan, South Korea – News

The United States, Japan and South Korea warned on Wednesday that a North Korean nuclear test would provoke “an unprecedented strong response” and pledged to maintain unity in the face of Pyongyang’s multiple weapons tests.

During a meeting in Tokyo, the three countries’ deputy foreign ministers also pledged to strengthen deterrence capacity in the region.

“We agreed to further strengthen cooperation… so that North Korea immediately ceases its illegal activities and returns to denuclearization talks,” South Korea’s Cho Hyun-dong said.





“The three countries agreed on the need for an unprecedentedly strong response if North Korea carries out its seventh nuclear test.”

South Korea and the United States have repeatedly warned that Pyongyang is about to carry out a nuclear test, the first since 2017.

The isolated communist country has carried out a record number of weapons tests since the beginning of the year, and this month announced it had carried out tactical nuclear exercises.





“All this behavior is reckless and deeply destabilizing,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said before urging North Korea to “refrain from further provocation.”

Japanese Deputy Minister Takeo Mori declared that “the intensification of North Korea’s nuclear and missile activities … constitutes a clear and serious challenge for the international community.”

The three countries agreed to “strengthen deterrence in the region, aiming at the denuclearization of North Korea,” he added.



