Northeast will have an increase in quotas; see how much Bahia can profit



Source: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

The Northeast Cup has not yet announced its schedule for the year 2023, but behind the scenes the competition has already achieved significant numbers for its next edition.

In relation to the competition played this year, Nordestão 2023 will have an increase of 69.31% in the value of the awards that will be divided between the participating clubs.

According to Jornal do Commercio, from Pernambuco, there is already R$ 44.9 million reserved for prizes in the next edition of the regional tournament, confirming the commercial success. In 2022, the total value of quotas was BRL 26.52 million.

If they win the title in 2023, Bahia will be entitled to R$ 6.4 million as a prize in the sum of all phases.

The main change is in the appreciation of the mata mata, which will have a 90% increase in quotas, from R$ 5.3 million to R$ 10 million.

But not only that, the increase is also significant in the group stage. For example, the Squadron will be entitled to more than R$1.3 million more than in 2022 just for playing in the group stage.

As one of the teams that make up pot 1 of the tournament, Bahia will again be entitled to the biggest prizes.

Check out the quotas that Bahia can receive in Nordestão 2023:

Group stage (Pot 1): R$ 3.2 million

Quarterfinals: BRL 500,000

Semifinal: BRL 700 thousand

Runner-up: BRL 1.3 million

Champion: BRL 2 million

Champion in 2021, Bahia was eliminated in the first phase of the tournament played in 2022.