Norway arrests alleged Russian spy posing as a Brazilian – News

The Norwegian counterintelligence services (PST) announced on Tuesday (25) the arrest of an alleged Russian clandestine spy who, according to them, was posing as a Brazilian researcher.

The suspect was arrested on Monday morning (24) on his way to work at the University of Tromsø (north), according to Norwegian public television NRK.

“We believe he is a stowaway, acting on behalf of Russian authorities,” PST No. 2 Hedvig Moe told TV2.

Operating under a false identity, “a stowaway is someone who collects information, most often for their home country — Russia and Russian intelligence services in this case,” she explained.





The PST, which claims to have worked together with the intelligence services of other allied countries, will ask for his expulsion.

Meanwhile, the suspect was placed in preventive detention for four weeks.

At the University of Tromsø, the alleged spy was researching Norwegian Arctic policy and hybrid threats, according to the PST.

The case comes after several arrests in the Scandinavian country of Russian citizens accused of flying drones over Norwegian territory, in violation of the overflight ban imposed on Russians because of the war in Ukraine, or for violating bans on photography in sensitive locations.

A member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), Norway shares a 198-kilometer Arctic border with Russia, a country it has dethroned as Europe’s main natural gas supplier.



