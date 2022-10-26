Nothing Ear Stick is an earphone with a lipstick case | Headphones

The manufacturer Nothing announced, this Wednesday (26), the launch of its second wireless headphones, the Nothing Ear Stick. Released just over a year after the brand’s first model, the Nothing Ear 1, the new accessory is a simplified version of its predecessor, without the noise canceling function and silicone tips of the first. The device even comes in a smaller cylindrical case, in a shape that looks like a lipstick, and which serves both for storage and for recharging its battery.

As the Nothing Ear Stick has fewer features than the Ear 1, it is also cheaper. Its suggested price is US$ 99, around R$ 527 according to the current price and without taxes, against US$ 149 (R$ 793) for the first model. The English manufacturer gained notoriety a few months ago for the launch of its transparent cell phone, the Nothing Phone 1.

2 of 3 Nothing Ear Stick has a case that looks like a lipstick — Photo: Disclosure/Nothing Nothing Ear Stick has a case that looks like a lipstick — Photo: Disclosure/Nothing

One advantage of the Nothing Ear Stick over its predecessor is the battery. While the new model promises up to 7 hours of autonomy, the Ear 1 offers 5.7 hours of playback. With the help of their respective kits, the situation is reversed. The latest accessory guarantees up to 29 hours of uninterrupted use, while the previous speaker tends to keep the sound playing for up to 34 hours. This time, however, is shorter when noise cancellation is enabled.

According to the websiteThe Verge, when the silicone tips are removed, the device could lose its seal and let the sound escape a little, harming the acoustics. However, the Ear Stick has a feature called “Bass Lock”, which uses one of three built-in microphones to measure the user’s ear canal and equalize the music as best as possible.

The other two microphones are used to listen to the user’s voice, which will be used in audio calls and recordings, for example, and a third one only to perceive ambient noise and try to reduce it when the main microphone is active in a conversation. Still, the The Verge remember that none of this indicates that the device has real noise cancellation. This set of three microphones is present in each of the pairs of the headset, which indicates that they could work independently.

According to Nothing CEO Carl Pei, the Ear Stick has a custom-built 12.6mm driver, to try to “deliver the best possible experience” of sound for each case. “We chose a balance between the size of the driver and the right kind of physical acoustic design within it to deliver the sound we want, rather than just going for the bigger, better,” said the executive.

To top it off, the Nothing Ear Stick supports SBC and AAC digital codecs, has customizable controls, is compatible with Android and iPhone (iOS), and is IP54 certified against dust and water. The device also comes with pressure controls in place of the touch, which can indicate improvements in the sensitivity of use when the surface is wet.

with information from The Verge

