Novela Vítor Pereira: what is known about the coach’s permanence or not at Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira has not yet defined whether he will renew for another year with the Corinthians or not. This Tuesday, the soap opera involving his contract with the club gained a new chapter.

The presenter Neto, of the program “Os donos da bola”, from Girl Scouts, stated that VP will not extend the contract for another year. According to the Corinthians idol, the coaching staff would not like to stay in Brazil either.

“The information I have is that he won’t stay. He’ll do the hard work in the Brazilian Championship, try to get ahead of Internacional (in the table), but he won’t stay for next year”, he said in the attraction.

At the beginning of the night, the coach spoke briefly in contact with the ESPNwriting that “it cannot confirm or deny the information (from Neto) at this time”.

This is the tone adopted by the professional in all press conferences in which he is asked about the subject. He recently said he would respond before the end of the season “out of respect for the club”. The expectation is that this return can happen this Wednesday, after the game against Fluminense, at Neo Química Arena.

THE Sports Gazette found, during the last few months, that VP’s desire is to remain in charge of Corinthians, and the only “obstacle” would be the illness of his mother-in-law, who lives in Portugal with her family. He always made that point clear and that he would only be happy if his family was too.

In addition, in relation to the technical committee, it is worth mentioning that its staff, which is large and moved to São Paulo for this new challenge, is very important for its decision. Thus, the decision is collective and not individual, which may also be contributing to the delay.

A meeting took place last week between the parties, but Vítor Pereira has not yet returned giving a verdict to the board. If he has made a decision, it has not yet been communicated.

It is worth noting that President Duilio Monteiro Alves and the top Corinthians leaders have always made clear their desire for the Portuguese coach to continue his work next year. Your bond runs until December.

Indications that he will stay are his strong identification with the crowd; football planning already started for 2023; the hiring of athletes, such as Fausto, after a direct request and their relationship with the board.

Leave your comment