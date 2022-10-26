Nutritionist reveals 5 types of foods that help you lose weight







Foods that help you lose weight Photo: Shutterstock / SportLife

Know what are the foods that help you lose weight It is essential for those who want to eliminate that extra belly. After all, especially in summer, this tends to be an important aesthetic issue for many people. However, it is essential to remember that health needs to be a priority.

That is, no betting on restricted diets and low nutrient intake. The important thing at this point is to bet on safe strategies that will provide a good result.

Study suggests foods that help you lose weight

A study by the Institute of Social and Preventive Medicine (IUMSP) in partnership with the University Hospital of Lausanne (CHUV), reveals that some foods can help eliminate belly fat.

The survey, carried out with more than 1,300 Swiss, used a sample of adults between 18 and 75 years old. During the survey, the scientists assessed the participants’ diet using two 24-hour food recalls. The study defined dietary patterns using a principal component analysis, based on the intake of 22 specific breakfast food groups.

In it, it was shown that participants who drank a balanced coffee, such as smoothies, oatmeal, eggs, yogurt and whey protein, had less abdominal fat than those who consumed cereal or toast for the first meal of the day. Nutritionist Marianne Fazzi, specializing in weight loss, explains why these foods are among the greatest allies of fat loss.

