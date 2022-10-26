NVIDIA is investigating reports of cables melting on GeForce RTX 4090 GPUs

Company spokesperson says NVIDIA is already in contact with owners of affected models

After the disclosure of overheating problems in the 16-pin connector of the brand’s new top of the line, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090a NVIDIA says he is investigating the situation. to the international portal The Verge, Bryan Del Rizzothe spokesperson for the brand, says that he has already contacted one of the users who reported the issue through the company’s own Reddit forum, this Monday (24), and that he will also talk to the other owner to gather Additional Information.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Plug Adapter Melts

This Monday (24), a Reddit user posted on the NVIDIA forum that the connector adapter that connects the power supply to the GeForce RTX 4090 in your setup melted due to an overheating problem. The problem caused damage to the equipment and the adapter that came with the video card model, making it unusable.

In the same post, another user replied to the post made by reggie_gakil reporting a similar situation in their RTX 4090 GPU. NVIDIA is now investigating the situation to better understand the issue and provide assistance to users.

RTX 4090 16-pin connector overheats and melts cable and plug

The reason would have been the bending of the cable



Alert for 12VHPWR connectors

the power connector 12VHPWR is standard for the new models of the NVIDIA 40 series and is designed to work in conjunction with ATX 3.0 fontscapable of delivering up to 600W per connector.

The CableMod portal had already warned about possible overheating problems that can be caused in cables with the 12VHPWR connector due to the structure of the standard. According to experts, bending the wires too close to the connector can cause some terminals to come loose and, therefore, distribute an uneven load on the wires, increasing the chances of overheating.

In September, the PCI-SIGthe consortium responsible for the specifications of the PCI standard, was warning its members about possible problems of thermal variation in power cables PCIe 5.0which could also result in an overcurrent in the systems.

