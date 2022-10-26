Oasis ‘never described before’ is found in the depths of the ocean

An “oasis” deep in the Maldives was found by a team of divers during an underwater mission. According to participants’ reports, it is a thriving new type of ecosystem, “never described before”, with many micronektons, zooplankton-like creatures.

publicity

The researchers dubbed the site the “Trap Zone” as large fish gather to feast on microscopic nektons 500 meters underground. These micronektons, limited by topography, become “easy targets” for larger predators.

Read more:

The Nekton Maldives Mission is the first study to systematically map the deep waters of the Maldives, a chain of 26 coral atolls southwest of Sri Lanka and India. This undertaking had the collaboration of several entities, including the University of Oxford.

The new ecosystem discovered around the deep sea mountain ‘Satho Rahaa’, is based on the movement of micronekton. As the sun rises each day, these tiny organisms begin to swim beneath the surface. Near the sunken mountain range, submerged volcanic ridges and fossilized carbonate reefs formed 60 million years ago prevent micronekton from diving below about 500 meters deep.

In a bubble-glass submarine known as the Omega Seamaster II, the mission’s aquanauts watched as an ecosystem teeming with predators and prey battled in the depths. It was possible to see, not only the great number of fish, but also the great diversity, including rare species of sharks.

Playback: Nekton/YouTube

Marine scientist Lucy Woodall, from the University of Oxford, was delighted with what she saw, especially with the potential of the discovery. “This will allow us to understand the deep ocean in much better terms,” ​​said the scientist. This is probably not an isolated case. If such an ecosystem exists in the Maldives, it is likely to be found on other oceanic islands with similar underwater structures.

Main food of consumed species may disappear

By some estimates, the vertical movement of fish back and forth through the water column every day is the largest mass migration on the planet. In that sense, zooplankton and micronekton seem to be the leaders of the pack.

It should be noted that most of what we know about these creatures, however, dates back to the 1960s and 1970s. Only recently have they begun to receive more attention from scientists. Micronekton can easily escape fishing nets, which limits commercial hunting of this animal. However, many species, such as tuna, depend on micronekton as a food source.

Knowing more about the entrapment zone, recently found in the Maldives, could allow scientists to explore these neglected organisms in a whole new way, possibly enabling better ocean conservation practices.

Image: Underwater view of the Nekton Maldives Mission. Credits: Mission Nekton Maldives/Nekton 2022

According to Science Alert, marine biologist Alex Rogers, from the University of Oxford, declared that “the Trap Zone is creating an oasis of life in the Maldives and it is highly likely that [cenário semelhante] exists on other oceanic islands and also on the slopes of continents.”

Some recent climate reports have already raised a warning sign. Some micronektons in some parts of the world, like krill in Antarctica, are not coping well with the global warming crisis, and if they disappear, other fish, mammals and birds are likely to follow.

Have you watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!