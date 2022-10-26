Olivia Wilde “caught” dancing at her boyfriend Harry Styles’ concert – Celebrities

Neither the controversy surrounding the film Do not worry dearwhich she directed and where she also participates as an actress, prevented Olivia Wilde to have fun and enjoy your boyfriend’s concert, Harry Styles. The 28-year-old musician recently gave a concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden, where Wilde, 38, was seen dancing to the tunes and singing the lyrics like any devoted fan. Surrounded by friends, the actress was so carefree that she didn’t even realize that another fan of the artist was recording her.

Do not worry dear, thriller directed by Olivia Wilde, features Florence Pugh and Harry Styles as main characters, however, it was Shia LaBeouf who originally held the role of Styles. Needless to say, the actor swap proved to be controversial. The change in plans was announced in September 2020 and, three months later, in December, the magazine Variety claimed that LaBeouf had been fired because of his “bad behavior”, although the actor has denied the accusation, even going so far as to send documents to the publication in order to prove that this would not have happened. According to the actor, he had given up on the film for lack of time to rehearse, this in August of the same year.



















More recently, in August of this year, Wilde was a guest on the show Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in which he explained the whole situation in more detail. Apparently, she tried to mediate between Pugh and LaBeouf (who initially held the main roles), but ended up sided with the former. “When it became clear it wasn’t a working relationship sustainable [entre os dois]I was given an ultimatum,” he said. “I chose my actress, and I was very happy that I did.”

Wilde and Styles were first seen holding hands in January 2021, after she ended her relationship with Jason Sudeikis, an actor with whom she has two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5. Do not worry dear started in October 2020 and ended around February 2021.