Palmeiras beats Athletico with 2 goals from Endrick

Palmeiras and the entire football world were anxiously awaiting Endrick’s first goal. The star-kid, who has everything to be Brazil’s number 9 in 2026, should have debuted much longer. Many people, including this columnist here, defended that the boy had been written for the dispute of the last Club World Cup.

If I hadn’t played anything against Chelsea, I would have done the same as Rafael Navarro. And, without being ready, obviously, Endrick is already better today than Merentiel, Flaco López and Rafael Navarro combined. I’m only referring to attackers assigned to command the attack, but Endrick is already better, today, than Breno Lopes, Wesley…

That said, it’s a shame that Endrick’s first two goals were hidden on a Tuesday when the match wasn’t broadcast on open TV, didn’t air on closed TV and didn’t air on Premiere, only on “Hurricane Play”.

It was the leader’s game, to be seen, in Brazil, on the continent and in the world, by as many people as possible. Endrick is not to blame, obviously, but he deserved better in his debut. And Palmeiras, for the great Brazilian they made, left over, deserve that Inter or Corinthians win today: Palestra don’t deserve to be champion on the couch, off, the day after almost no one sees Endrick’s goals. Ah, the reserve Hurricane took the lead in the first half with Matheus Felipe; in the second, in addition to Endrick’s goals, Gustavo Gómez went to the net, 3 to 1, final score.

With all the merits and zero emotion, Palmeiras just waits for the mathematical seal, but is already the champion of the endless Brazilian of pontozzz corridozzz. Come back, kill it!

