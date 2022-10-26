Palmeiras’ board of directors celebrates the first pre-selected squad for the Qatar World Cup

Dudu

October 25, 2022 · 12:00 pm

O palm trees must be represented in some way in the Qatar World Cup, but while the final lists are not announced, the selections disclose their “pre-summons” for the tournament and a Palmeirense has already painted among those selected: Joaquin Piquerezwhich was included by Diego Alonso between the names of Uruguay.

This Friday, the 32 selections of world must send a preliminary list to the FIFA with 55 namesfrom which the 26 chosen to compete in the competition that starts on the day November 20. The Uruguayans, for example, publicized the list on their social networks, something that the Brazilian Team in Titus will not.

More news from Palmeiras

While Real paid a good price for Vinicius, the ridiculous proposal that PSG makes to Endrick

Leila Pereira signs partnership with world cinema giant and Palmeiras has an innovative agreement

Among the well-known names of Uruguay is the left-back Piquerezabsolute owner of the palm trees and one of the main names of the team this season. Despite being a constant presence in previous lists of his selection, he has not been chosen by Diego Alonso for the final call-ups for friendlies and qualifiers.

who is Piquerez

To the 24 years, Joaquin Piquerez has seven games for the main team of the Uruguayin which he made his debut in September 2021when he was already in verdão. Fur palm trees are 65 games and one goal in just over a year with the club. In addition, he was champion of Liberators (2021)gives Recopa (2022) and Paulistão (2022). The player is one of those listed by the management Leila Pereira to be negotiated with Europe in 2023.