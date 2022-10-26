Palmeiras will receive the cup in the game following the title confirmation

Palmeiras is on the countdown to winning its 11th Brazilian Championship title and CBF has already drawn up plans to deliver the trophy to the likely champion.

According to the UOL Esporteif Palmeiras confirms their favoritism and guarantees the title, the cup will be delivered by CBF on November 9, in the game against América-MG, for the 37th round.

With the victory over Athletico-PR by 3 to 1 last night (25), Verdão can confirm the title tonight even without being on the field.

For this to happen, Internacional, who plays Ceará at home, and Corinthians, who plays against Fluminense at Neo Química Arena, need only not win their matches.

If Inter draws, the team from Rio Grande do Sul will reach 62 points, maintaining the 16 victories in the tournament, and will be 12 away from the leader with four rounds left to the end of the competition. Even if it equals the score, it will be behind alviverde in the number of triumphs.

The situation for Corinthians is a little different, because the fourth-placed team in the Brasileirão has one less game – which will be held this Saturday (29), against Goiás. With that, the black-and-white from São Paulo can reach 75 points if they win all the games, that is, one more than Palmeiras has today.

If the results are favorable for Abel Ferreira’s team, the Brasileirão cup will be handed over in the next round, in the match against Fortaleza, on Wednesday (02), at 16:00 (Brasília time).

another scenario

If Inter or Corinthians add the three points tonight, Palmeiras can win the long-awaited title of the Brazilian Championship by winning their next clash.

In this way, Verdão would not depend on the result of other clashes and would have a score unreachable for their opponents.

If that happens, the Brasileirão cup will be awarded in the next game held at Allianz Parque, which will be on November 9, against América-MG for the 37th round, at 21:30 (Brasília time).