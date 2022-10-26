Parasite, ‘the origin’: the story of the artist who lived in a secret mall room for years – News

In the early 2000s, artist Michael Townsend had an experience close to that of the intruder who inhabited the luxurious mansion portrayed in the feature film. Parasite (2019). However, instead of a house, the young man chose to surreptitiously inhabit the secret room of a mall in the city of Providence, Rhode Island (USA).

According to the Daily Star tabloid, Michael discovered the camouflaged space during his daily run, back in 1999. However, it was only in 2003 that the artist received the necessary incentive to carry out the project of creating an address on the site.





“During the 2003–2004 Christmas season, radio advertisements for Providence Place Mall [nome do shopping] featured an enthusiastic female voice talking about how great it would be if we could live in the mall,” explained Michael, in a text posted on a personal website. “The central theme was that the mall not only provided a rich shopping experience, but also had all the things one would need to survive and lead a healthy life.”

When checking the space identified years ago, he found that it remains in disuse, which encouraged him to set up a kind of apartment there and call seven more friends: “The new plan was not just to live in the mall for just a week”, he wrote, “now it was just living in the mall.”





According to NBC, the site was 750 square meters and the new residents built a concrete wall and a common service door, to hide the area from outside eyes. Over the course of four years, among the various items taken there, the “apartment” had a sofa, china cabinet and even a Playstation 2 — stolen after an invsion.



What was really lacking was running water — but that ended up being compensated for through the use of the mall’s own restrooms.





The project only came to an end when security guards found the hiding place — including, they were accused by the residents of the aforementioned break-in and theft. Michael and his ex-wife took responsibility for the act, saving the rest of the gang.

They were convicted in 2007 of trespassing and banned from the establishment for life. The sentence was served on parole. Still, a spokesperson for the mall at the time expressed admiration for the proposal: “I was surprised at what he was able to accomplish,” he told NBC, “but what he did was clearly criminal, the mall is private property.”

Despite the consequences, the experience was missed: “I really wish I could go back”, wished the artist, as reported by the Daily Star. For more details on the story, YouTube channel Be Amazed did a reenactment of Michael’s project. To access it, click here.



