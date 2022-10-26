Part 2 premieres two weeks early

Under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part 2” has been given a new release date and will hit cinemas earlier, moving from November 17 to November 3, 2023. “Deadline” this Tuesday (11).

However, this is not the first time that the film has undergone a change in the premiere. According to the website “Omelet”Warner Bros., in June, had announced that the second part of the adaptation, rather than October, would hit theaters on November 17, 2023.

“Dune”, a work written by Frank Herbert, considered a classic of science fiction literature, as detailed by the website “Cinema with Rapadura”, tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and talented young man who was born with a great destiny that is beyond his comprehension. The boy discovers that, to ensure the future of his life, family and people, he has to travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe. As evil forces erupt in conflict over the most valuable resource there is (a commodity with the ability to unlock humanity’s greatest potential) only individuals capable of mastering their fear will survive.

The site shows that the sequel will pick up where the first feature left off, with protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), after having their family destroyed by the Harkonnens, forced to venture into the Arrakis in the search for help from the Fremen. “Dune: Part 2” will feature Christopher Walken as Emperor Padishah Shaddam IV, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corino, the Emperor’s daughter, and Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, the heir to Baron Vladimir (Stellan Skarsgard). ). Another member of the cast is Léa Seydoux.

In addition to the new cast, the sequel will again feature Zendaya as Chani, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Charlotte Rampling as Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam, Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban the Beast, Stephen McKinley Henderson giving life to Thufir Hawat.

Denis Villeneuve, in addition to directing the feature film, co-writes the screenplay with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts. The son of the novel’s author, Brian Herbert is the producer and creative consultant on the story and ideas for the new adaptation’s universe.

In the month of July, the production made official the start of filming with a photo on the set. “Dune: Part 2” premieres on November 3, 2023.

