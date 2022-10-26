penalty? Former referees analyze controversy at Maracanã

The match between Flamengo and Santos, which took place yesterday (25), at Maracanã, and valid for the Brazilian Championship, was marked by one of the biggest arbitration controversies of the tournament — the match ended 3-2 for the home team.

In stoppage time, Camacho, midfielder of the São Paulo team, was brought down inside the area by Matheuzinho — referee André Luiz Freitas Castro did not classify the bid as a penalty and sent the game on (watch the bid below).

Seconds later, in a Flamengo counterattack, Matheuzinho himself received the ball on the right wing and crossed to Pedro. Literally, the striker stole João Paulo’s nets and opened the scoring.

The goal irritated the Santos players, who surrounded the referee to ask for a penalty from the midfielder. Despite the protests, VAR, led by Adriano Milczvski, confirmed the decision of the field judge.

Minutes after the final whistle, Santos published an “open letter” demanding the removal of the judges. The request was answered immediately: both Castro and Milczvski were punished by the CBF, which suspended both from the pitch and placed the pair in the “Referee Performance Assistance Program (PADA)” of the entity — a kind of “refrigerator”.

The reactions of former judges

O UOL Esporte interviewed five former referees in relation to the bid in question. The decision was unanimous: there was a clear error on the part of the two involved in the episode.

“It was a great penalty. The Flamengo player takes the lever and knocks the Santos player down. The referee, very well placed, omitted the bid and continued the game. I believe he didn’t want to commit himself, since Flamengo made the goal in the sequence of the game without the game being interrupted. Unfortunately it is our refereeing, where the referees hide in VAR”, said Ulisses Tavares, condemning Castro’s attitude.

Matheuzinho brought down Camacho inside the area in Flamengo vs Santos Image: DANIEL CASTELO BRANCO / SPORTS DAY / ESTADÃO CONTENT

Alfred Loebeling followed the line of his former professional partner and reinforced the need to stop the match — even with the ball rolling.

“It was one of the biggest shames of the championship. The penalty is very clear, there is no doubt. What gives me the impression is that the VAR did not want to expose the referee by canceling the goal and suggesting a review. After all the Flamengo party, imagine say it was a penalty? The impression it gave me is that VAR didn’t want to create this whole circus in the match. But it’s a shame. The penalty is very clear”, he began.

“Not that there was no pressure, but the captain of Santos lacked insisting and not letting the game resume so quickly. There was a bar force from the referee to restart, because he knew that after that nothing could be done. Santos accepted very passively,” Loebeling continued.

“That’s when you realize the difference between European VAR and Brazil’s VAR. When there was a play, it took too long, I couldn’t let it go. When the ball was in midfield, they should have already seen that it was a penalty and let the referee know. This is foreseen in the protocol. You have to stop everything and see: if it’s not a penalty, the ball drops to Flamengo”, he concluded.

For Guilherme Ceretta, what happened on the field was “absurd”. “The VAR not asking for the review is comical, not to say tragic. Agreeing to the field review is unfortunately an x-ray of the inefficiency and terrible crop of referees today.”

Adriano Milczvski was responsible for commanding VAR in Flamengo x Santos Image: Joao Vitor Rezende Borba/AGIF

Emidio Marques also condemned the performances of both Castro and Milczvski. “The referee is close to the shot, but badly positioned. He would have to be watching the shot at the angle we see on the TV screen. In the place where he was, the side view is eliminated. It would be up to VAR, before validating the goal, show the referee the move on the monitor for him to decide correctly.”

The former referee also criticized the recent performances of the two involved in the controversy and claimed that some referees lack “instruction, training and courage”.

“The poorly selected referees. André shouldn’t be refereeing Serie A games — he retired and was replaced as a master referee. He has limited mobility and doesn’t even know how to put himself on the field or read the game. There was also, before, another penalty for Flamengo. [Milczvski] never made it as a field umpire and wants to direct the game from the booth. There is a lack of instruction, training and an act of courage. The penalty is in the rule and must be awarded”, he concluded.

Finally, José Aparecido de Oliveira reinforced the need to Milczvski correct the decision made by Castro. “He should ask for the review so that the penalty could be awarded. Unfortunately, another failure of both of them in the match.”

Watch the bid: