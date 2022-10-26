PicPay can pay up to BRL 550.00 for Brazilians who refer the app; see how!

Did you know that a PicPay promotion can pay participants up to R$550? To earn money, there is no secret: subscribers must indicate the app. But in the end: how to do it? So far, this promotional action has already distributed considerable payments to people all over Brazil. Indicate and Earn is also a great alternative for those who want to supplement their income and guarantee some change without leaving home.

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to make money on the internet. In that case, be careful! An essential tip is to always search for information on reputable websites and reliable media outlets. In addition, it is worth distrusting what is disclosed in YouTube videos and social networks. With that in mind, see below how to earn up to R$550 with the PicPay promotion.

Meet PicPay

PicPay is one of the most popular banking apps in Brazil. On the Play Store alone, the platform has already accumulated more than 50 million downloads. Originally created in Espírito Santo, the app works as a virtual wallet. In addition, it allows smartphone purchases (linked to the credit card), creation of Pix keys, cell phone recharges, payment in installments and splitting accounts.

In addition, in-app payments are accepted at over 2.5 million partner merchants. In October 2021, the company hit the 60 million customer mark. In addition, the company debuted as a sponsor of the BBB 21 edition and began a partnership with SBT in the development of a new version of the classic Show do Milhão.

To further expand its customer network, the company invested in a referral promotion that can pay up to R$550 for participants.

How to participate in PicPay referrals promotion – Complete step by step

There are two methods to participate in PicPay’s Refer & Earn promotion. Both pay R$10 per registration. One of them is aimed at old users (who earn money by sharing the referral link). The other works for new subscribers (who receive an entry bonus at the time of registration). We show the complete step-by-step below; check out.

First, we explain the step by step for old users, who must share the referral link to earn money.

Access the PicPay app;

On the app’s home screen, look for the “Available promotions” tab;

Tap “Refer friends” or “invite your friends”;

On the next screen, click on “Your Code”;

At that time, the code will be copied automatically;

From there, you must share the code with friends, acquaintances and family;

You can also share the code on social media.

For the indication to be confirmed, new users must enter the code at the time of registration. Then, they must register a credit card in the app and make a first payment of at least BRL 20. This action must be completed within a maximum of 7 days after creating the PicPay account.

Now, see the complete step-by-step guide for new users, who receive R$ 10 at the time of registration.

Download the PicPay app (available for both Android and Apple iOS devices);

Enter the referral code at the time of registration (in the Insert Promotional Code area);

Register a credit card in the app;

Make a transaction (payment) of at least BRL 20;

Ready! In a given period you will receive a cashback of R$ 10.

How long does the Indicate and Win payment take to drop?

The payment for the PicPay referrals promotion takes up to 48 hours to appear in the account (for both new subscribers and old users). The deadline starts after the guest makes the payment of R$ 20. That is: if you invite a friend to register on the app on October 26th, and he only makes the first transaction on the 30th, you will receive R$ 10 on the 1st of November.

Is it possible to earn BRL 550 on PicPay? How much can the promotion pay?

It is really possible to earn BRL 550 in the PicPay referrals promotion. After all, each user can refer 55 people. If all registrations are confirmed, the maximum payment amount is R$ 550. For each registration, it is worth remembering, old users and new customers receive R$ 10.

PicPay can pay BRL 550, but when do the credits expire?

It is important to remember that PicPay’s Refer and Win promotion payments have an expiration date. According to the official regulation of the promotional action, the credits inspire 7 days after they arrive in the account. In other words, participants must spend the amounts within one week. After this period, the credits are deleted.

Is it possible to withdraw PicPay promotion credits?

Contrary to what many people imagine, PicPay promotion credits cannot be withdrawn. The amounts cannot be transferred to other accounts, either via Pix or TED. It is also not possible to convert credits into real money on the Banco 24Horas network. Therefore, rewards must be used for purchases on PicPay. You can use credits to recharge your cell phone, place orders on delivery apps, shop at partner stores and much more.

How long can PicPay pay BRL 550? When does the Refer and Win end?

According to the official regulation of Indique e Win PicPay, the promotion that promises to pay R$ 550 has an indefinite term. In other words, there is no end date. On the other hand, the website of the action reveals that the rules of Indicate and Win can be modified at any time, without prior notice. Therefore, it is important to keep an eye on the regulation for possible changes.

The full regulation of PicPay referrals promotion is available at https://meajuda.picpay.com/hc/pt-br/articles/360055454112-Regras-do-programa-de-indica%C3%A7%C3%A3o-PicPay.

To download the app, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.picpay (for Android phones) or https://apps.apple.com/br/app/picpay-conta-pix-e-cart%C3%A3o/id561524792 (for Apple devices with iOS).

