Pixar recruits America Ferrera for Elio

One of Pixar’s next adventures is a science fiction-turned animation. Scheduled for 2024, it already has America Ferrera in the main cast.

Announced during the D23 Expo, “Elio” is the new animation project in development at Pixar Studios. A science fiction adventure, it has a date scheduled for spring 2024 and its first concept art has already been released to the public (see image below).

“Elio” tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who has some difficulty integrating, until he is pulled by aliens and chosen to be Earth’s galactic ambassador.

For now, in the presentation panel, the studios presented only the two central voices of the story, Yonas Kibreab and America Ferrera. Yonas, who recently appeared in “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, will play Elio, the central character of the animation, while America Ferrera (“Superstore”) is Olga, his mother, who happens to work on a top secret project to decipher messages from extraterrestrials.

Adrian Molina, responsible for the screenplay for “Arlo’s Voyage”, will direct, and Henry Jackman will be the composer. The head writer has yet to be announced, nor any other cast times.

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure… ELIO.

Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for our planet Earth.😮 pic.twitter.com/D9yN5MwaqJ — Pixar (@Pixar) September 10, 2022

