Police find missing Indonesian woman inside 7-meter snake

A 54-year-old woman, identified as Jahrah, was found dead inside a 7-meter-long python in Jambi province, Indonesia. A search team was looking for the elderly woman when she came across the animal that had a slightly swollen belly, which made them suspicious. Following their intuition, the people who helped in the searches shot the animal and, when they opened its stomach, they came across the woman. Jahrah worked harvesting rubber in the forest and had been missing since the 21st, the portal reported. Daily Star. The head of the Terjun Gajah village, Anto, where the woman lived, said that no villager had witnessed Jahrah being devoured by the reptile, however, he said the woman was probably in agony for two hours. The occurrence made the residents of the region worried about the possibility that something similar could happen again. Another snake has gone, over eight meters long, has been sighted nearby and two goats have been eaten.