Pornographic video filmed in Guarani has repercussions on social networks

Campinas, SP, 25 (AFI) – An embarrassing situation came to light this Tuesday, causing damage to the image of the Guarani. One pornographic video was publicized on an adult website, in which the actress Manu Fox is filmed masturbating in the stands of Princess Golden Earring Stadiumoutside game hours, as it was completely empty.

The public video lasts five minutes, but at the end of it there is a call to view the full video on a private and paid part of the site.

The title of the video on this adult site is “In the mood of the 2022 World Cup, the fan enjoyed the football stadium – World Cup 2022 – Rubens Badaró Production”.

Photos: reproduction

It is possible to confirm that the video is recent because of some elements, such as a building under construction behind the electronic scoreboard and also by the new shield in the middle of the lawn.

Manu Fox is known on the national adult film scene and her Instagram has more than 280,000 followers.

CONCERN WITH SPONSORS

The video has had great repercussions and, of course, in a negative way. There is concern about the way Guarani’s sponsors will face the situation.

O Indoor Football Portal contacted the club’s press office to find out if there was authorization to enter the place and also to make the video, but the questions were not answered. The club limited itself to saying that it is preparing a statement on the case.

UPDATE: In a new reply to Indoor Football, Guarani informed that the video was not authorized and that a police report will be made. And he stressed that a statement will be made.