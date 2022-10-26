Prediction: Benfica vs Juventus – Champions League – 10/25/2022

This Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 16:00 GMT, Benfica and Juventus face each other for the fifth round of Champions League Group H at Estádio da Luz, in Lisbon, Portugal. favorite, the Incarnates play for a draw against the Italians to confirm their spot in the round of 16.

benfica

Last Friday, Benfica visited Porto and consolidated its great moment by beating the rival 1-0 at Estádio do Dragão and ending an uncomfortable negative streak. The goal of the match was scored by Rafa Silva, at 27 of the second half.

With the three points, the Eagles isolated themselves even more in the lead with 28 points, six above Braga, vice-leader. There are nine wins and one draw in ten games. The attack scored 24 goals and the defense conceded five.

For the Champions League, Benfica got two draws with PSG in direct confrontations and now has everything to confirm its classification for the round of 16. With eight points, he secures the spot with a draw against Juve, this Tuesday, or beating Maccabi Haifa, in Israel, in the last round.

last five games

1×0 Porto (home)

1×1 Caldas (away) – Portugal Cup – advanced on penalties

1×1 PSG (away) – Champions League

4×2 Rio Ave (house)

1×1 PSG (home) – Champions League

Probable lineup of Benfica

Vlachodimos; Alexander Bah, António Silva, Nicolás Otamendi and Álex Grimaldo; Florentino, Enzo Fernández, João Mário, Rafa and Fredrik Aursnes; Goncalo Ramos.

Juventus

Unpleasant situation for Juventus in this final stretch of the Champions League, after all, even if they win the two remaining games, against Benfica and PSG, the Italian team still does not guarantee a spot.

To reach the round of 16, Juve need to overcome the two rivals and still hope that Benfica does not beat Maccabi Haifa in the final round.

On Friday, Juve hosted Empoli for the eleventh round of the Serie A and thrashed 4-0, with goals from Rabiot twice, McKennie and Moise Kean. Despite the victory, Vecchia Signora occupies only eighth place in Serie A, with nineteen points.

last five games

4×0 Empoli (home)

1×0 Turin (away)

0x2 Maccabi Haifa (away) – Champions League

0x2 Milan (away)

3×1 Maccabi Haifa (home) – Champions League

Possible Juventus lineup

Szczesny; Danilo, Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro; Juan Cuadrado, Manuel Locatelli, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot and Filip Kostic; Moise Kean and Dusan Vlahovic.

Retrospect between Benfica vs Juventus

In the first round, Benfica visited the Italians and won, in turn, by 2 to 1 in Turin, goals from David Neres and João Mário.

live streaming to Benfica vs Juventus

The game between Benfica and Juventus is broadcast exclusively on HBO Max.

Prediction and prediction for Benfica vs Juventus

The market is very confident in another victory for Benfica, after all, the Portuguese are “On Fire”, but will Italian pride not make the game more complicated than expected.

I will give this vote of confidence to Vecchia Signora and indicate the bet on the Asian handicap +0.5 in favor of Juve, a line that pays us if the Italians are not defeated in Lisbon.

Guess: Juventus → Asian Handicap +0.5 @1.90 on Sportsbet.io









