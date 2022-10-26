Prediction: Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan – Champions League – 10/25/2022

This Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 16:00 GMT, Dinamo Zagreb and Milan face off for the fifth round of Champions League Group E at Maksimir Stadium, Croatia. With a place in the G2, Croatians and Italians are looking for victory in their penultimate match in the group stage.

Dinamo Zagreb

The 1-0 victory over Chelsea ensured Dinamo Zagreb could fight for a place in the round of 16, even if in the following games they lost two matches and drew one.

With four points, the Blues want to at least reach the Europa League playoffs, continuing their European commitments in the first half of 2023.

Under the command of Ante Cacic, Dinamo Zagreb are coming off a 1-1 draw with Hajduk for the fourteenth round of the local league. With the point conquered, he maintained the lead and the eight-point advantage over his rival, who is the runner-up.

last five games

1×1 Hajduk (away)

3×1 Varazdin (house)

1×1 Salzburg (home) – Champions League

0x1 Salzburg (away) – Champions League

4×1 Slaven (home)

Possible lineup of Dinamo Zagreb

Dominik Livakovic; Stefan Ristovski, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric; Josip Misic; Dario Spikic, Luka Ivanusec, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic; Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic.

Milan

Last Saturday, Milan hosted Monza for the Italian Championship and thrashed the rival 4-1. This game marked an emotional reunion with its former president Silvio Berlusconi.

The victory took the Rossoneri to second place in Serie A with 26 points, three below leaders Napoli.

In the Champions League, Milan ended up being beaten by Chelsea in both games and are now aiming for their spot with the need to win over Dinamo Zagreb and Red Bull Salzburg in the remaining two rounds.

last five games

4×1 Monza (home)

2×1 Verona (away)

0x2 Chelsea (home) – Champions League

2×0 Juventus (home)

0x3 Chelsea (away) – Champions League

Possible Milan lineup

Possible Milan lineup

Retrospect between Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan

Ciprian Tatatrunasu; Sergiño Dest, Simon Kjaer, Matteo Gabbia, Thei Hernández; Ismael Bennacer, Tommaso Pobega; Junior Messias, Brahim Díaz, Ante Rebic; Divock Origin.

live streaming to Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan

The match between Dinamo Zagreb and Milan is broadcast exclusively on HBO Max.

Prediction and prediction for Dinamo Zagreb vs Milan

It shouldn’t be an easy stop, but Milan are favorites and should beat the Croatians in this duel, being in good condition to reach the round of 16 in the last round, when they receive Red Bull Salzburg.

My indicated bet is for the Rossoneri to win this match.

