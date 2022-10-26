process is suspended by the ECA

The Maracanã concession process was suspended this Tuesday (25th) by the State Court of Auditors. Counselor Márcio Pacheco complied with the TCE’s request after irregularities were found in the public notice. The information is from Jornal Extra and was confirmed by LANCE!.

In all, court technicians found about 200 problems, including technical and economic imbalance. The Government of Rio also did not hold a hearing in the Legislative Assembly, as required by law.

The ceremony to receive the envelopes with the proposals takes place this Thursday (27), at Palácio da Guanabara. Flamengo and Fluminense, current holders of the bid, are fighting for the maintenance of the ‘mandate’. However, now, Vasco also competes.

The Civil House of the state government had already made some changes to the public notice about a month ago. At the time, two articles were included and one excluded. Another has also changed. Whoever wins the concession must charge the same amount of rent for all teams.

It is worth noting that, as of this Wednesday (26), the government will have 15 days to make the necessary changes to the public notice. Until then, the election remains suspended and the future of the Maracanã administration is uncertain.