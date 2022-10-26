PSG gets angry and tells the truth about Mbappé

O PSG is the leader of national competitionin addition, has been playing very well at champions league and is already qualified for the round of 16. However, the problems outside the fields do not stop to arise.

After making a contract renewal with the striker Mbappe, things seem to have gotten worse. To keep the player, the French team gave him one of the highest salaries in the world. In addition to autonomy to hire coaches, dismiss players, take penalties, among other things. All this for the French athlete to be the highlight of the team.

Even with some more confusion underneath, the soap opera between the parties does not seem to have ended, this Monday (24) the world media talked about the rumor between the player and the club about a billionaire salary.

According to the newspaper Le Parisien, with the new contract, Mbappe would receive something around 630 million euros in three years, becoming the player with the highest salary in history, surpassing Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

Annually Mbappe receives something around 72 million euros gross, which gives 6 million euros per month. In addition to bonuses, the signing of 180 million euros gross (R$ 912 million) paid in three installments stands out.

The sum of this salary plus the length of the contract amounts to around R$3.2 billion, which caused chaos in some fans. However, the PSG went public with an official statement criticizing the false news about the athlete’s new contract.

“Following a sensationalized media report published overnight about the club and one of its players, Paris Saint-Germain confirms they are completely wrong, without any details being correct. PSG disagrees with the story and the alleged details. The timing questions a few hours before an important LdC match. PSG will not stoop to comment further.”