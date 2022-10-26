PSG’s MNM trio are Europe’s top scorers this season

With five goals scored in PSG’s 7-2 rout over Maccabi Haifa-ISR, this Wednesday (25), for the Champions League, the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé (MNM) reached 40 goals in the 2022/23 season, consolidating himself as the one with the most goals among the attacking trios of teams from the five main national leagues in Europe (Germany, Spain, France, England and Italy).

Mbappé, with 16 goals, is PSG’s top scorer this season, followed by Neymar (13 goals) and Messi (11 goals). The MNM trio have seven more goals than the second best trio in European football this season 2022/23, Manchester City, formed by Haaland, Phil Foden and Julián Álvarez, who scored 33 goals so far.

Then comes the Bayern Munich trio (Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Sadio Mané), with 28 goals; the RB Leipzig trio (Nkunku, Timo Werner and André Silva), with 25 goals; the Barcelona trio (Lewandowski, Dembele and Ansu Fati), with 24 goals; and the Liverpool trio (Salah, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Núñez), with 22 goals. That’s considering the three forwards with the most goals in each team so far.

At PSG, the trio Messi, Neymar and Mbappé scored 40 of the team’s 50 goals this season 2022/23 (80% of the team’s goals). Messi also provided 12 assists, against eight by Neymar and four by Mbappé.

Attacking trios with the most goals in the 2022/23 European season (among the top five leagues):

40 goals – Mbappé (16), Neymar (13) and Messi (11) – PSG

33 goals – Haaland (22), Phil Foden (7) and Julián Álvarez (4) – Manchester City

28 goals – Leroy Sané (10), Jamal Musiala (9) and Sadio Mané (9) – Bayern Munich

25 goals – Nkunku (12), Timo Werner (8), André Silva (5) – RB Leipzig

24 goals – Lewandowski (17), Dembele (4) and Ansu Fati (3) – Barcelona

22 goals – Salah (9), Roberto Firmino (8) and Darwin Núñez (5) – Liverpool

21 goals – Marcus Thuram (11), Ramy Bensebaini (5) and Jonas Hoffmann (5) – Borussia Monchengladbach

21 goals – Vinícius Júnior (8), Valdeverde (7) and Rodrygo (6) – Real Madrid

