Quantum computing? Our brain has been using this feature for a long time.

Scientists have come a long way with supercomputers, but they still don’t surpass the human brain. There are things machines cannot do, like making decisions or learning new information without being programmed.

At the same time, researchers suggest that the organ and machinery may have a lot in common, starting with quantum computing. A study published in Journal of Physics Communications suggests that the brain has been using this science for a long time.

To understand the research, it is necessary to know a little more about quantum entanglement or entanglement, defined by the interaction between two systems. In addition, it is necessary to know the theory of quantum gravity, which seeks to reconcile the application of gravitational interaction in the quantum domain.

And before you get lost in difficult words, it is worth understanding that the term “quantum” is nothing more than a way of defining submicroscopic phenomena of nature. We are talking here mainly about molecules, atoms, electrons and protons.

And let’s get to the theory. Think of three systems: two known and a third unknown. Scientists believe that if the first two interact with the third, the latter will necessarily also be a quantum system. Although the unknown system cannot be studied directly, its effects can be seenas in quantum gravity.

This brings us to the study carried out by scientists from Trinity College Dublin, Ireland. The team analyzed how proton spins from the brain’s water (fluid that accumulates in the organ) interacted with unknown systems. The analyzes were made from magnetic resonance imaging.

With this, the researchers observed signals similar to the potentials evoked by heartbeats, which are not usually detectable by MRI. The team believes they only appeared because the spins were entangled, suggesting quantum interaction.

According to scientists, these brain functions have also been correlated with short-term memory performance and consciousness, which suggests that these quantum processes are an important part of cognition and consciousness.