Randall Park reveals how to avoid spoilers in DC and Marvel productions | Films

The actor Randall Park, who plays biologist Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman in the DCU (DC Extended Universe) and FBI Agent Jimmy Woo in Marvel’s WandaVision series revealed how he manages to hold back spoilers.

In an interview with ComicBook, Randall Park was asked not to blurt out a spoiler, particularly when working in universes like DC and Marvel. The actor said that he loves being part of both universes. Check it out below:

“Oh God, you know, I’m not afraid of any, because I’m so good. I’m so good, and, you know, I love being a part of both universes, so I’m not going to miss anything. Then you can try me. Nothing will escape.” – Randall replied.

the next movie from Randall Park in theaters by Marvel will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which premieres on February 17, 2023. As for DC Comics, the actor will return as Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomwhich opens on December 25, 2023.

More details about Aquaman

Aquaman, son of human Tom Curry (Temuera Morrison) and Atlantean Atlanna (Nicole Kidman), Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) grows up with the experience of a human and the metahuman capabilities of an Atlantean. When his brother Orm (Patrick Wilson) wants to become Ocean Master, subjugating the other aquatic realms so he can attack the surface, it’s up to Arthur to stop the impending war. To do so, he receives the help of Mera (Amber Heard), princess of one of the kingdoms, and the support of Vulko (Willem Dafoe), who has secretly trained him since he was a teenager.

The film will be scripted and directed by James Wanthe cast of the second film is also composed of actors such as Patrick Wilson like Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II like Black Manta, Amber Heard as Mera, and among other additions, plus Jason Momoa reprising the lead role.

The newcomers, we have Jani Zhao (Double Play) as Stingray, Indya Moore (Pose) as the villain Karshon, and Vincent Regan (Kidnapping in Space) as Atlan, former ruler of Atlantis.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom premiere day December 23, 2023.