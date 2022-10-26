Record quarter for Microsoft Xbox, and hardware sales soar

Microsoft has released financial data for its first fiscal quarter, which shows record results for Xboxmainly in the hardware sector, which records the strongest growth against a slight decline in services and content.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Xbox revenue from Hardware sales increased 13% compared to the previous one, which sets the record for the first fiscal quarter overall for Xbox, compared to a slight decline in content and services revenues, which dropped 3% “despite a increase in Xbox Game Pass subscriptions“according to company reports, although there is no precise data on this.

Xbox hardware sales also vastly surpassed the forecasts that Microsoft itself had made in this regard during last quarter’s financial communications.

In this regard, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella reported that subscriptions to the PC Game Passin particular, grew 159% over the previous year and that the Xbox Cloud Gaming was used by “over 20 million people” until now, which, however, does not represent an accurate reference to know the amount of current subscribers, at the moment. However, this only reinforces the company’s belief that this aspect will become an important part of the industry in the future.

Xbox total revenue for the first quarter was $3.61 billionslightly up from the same period last year of 0.47%, but enough to still make it a quarter record for Microsoft’s Xbox in its historyhaving broken the previous positive record of the first quarter of 2021 that had registered 3.59 billion dollars.

