Redmi Note 12 Pro+ coming with 50MP Sony IMX766 camera and curved screen – All in Technology

Xiaomi is getting ready to make its new Note 12 series official next Thursday, October 27th. As expected, the launch event will take place in its home country of China. And now, a massive leak has just revealed important details of one of the models in the series, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+.

According to what has been revealed, the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ will be the first in the Redmi line to feature a curved display. Although the source does not refer to AMOLED, we know that IPS LCD screens do not support this curvature technology. So we’re pretty sure it’s an AMOLED panel.

Also according to the source, the device will feature a powerful 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera with support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization). According to Xiaomi, the device will use the company’s self-developed imaging technology and promises to capture amazing photos.

According to previous leaks, the device will also be Xiaomi’s first with the new Dimensity 1080 chip. Recently released by MediaTek, this processor features two Arm Cortex-A78 cores running at 2.6GHz and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU. In addition, it is expected to bring support for 120W super-fast charging.

As previously mentioned, the Redmi Note 12 line will arrive on October 12 in China. However, it is expected to reach global markets only in 2023.