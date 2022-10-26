Review | The Walking Dead – 11X20: What’s Been Lost

SPOILERS of the episode and the series. Read reviews of all episodes of the series here and all of our material from The Walking Dead universe here.

Because of the episode’s name, I was hoping that Rick would show up. Unfortunately, it didn’t. I find it kind of strange that the show’s former protagonist isn’t in the final stretch, or the very way the main characters (Maggie, Ezekiel, and even Daryl and Carol before this episode) aren’t gaining dramatic focus. It’s as if the work is on its way to finalizing the Commonwealth core and not the series itself, if you know what I mean. I bet a lot will just be thrown into the whirlwind of spin-offs that we will receive.

I notice it in the way the story is giving way to secondary characters who don’t really matter, like Yumiko and her doctor brother. The scenes with them fit well with my complaints about variant over too much expository and appealing speeches at the expense of building tension for the final season’s climax. Incidentally, will the great climax of such an iconic series be Eugene’s trial?

If we win a courtroom drama in the last four episodes, the writers have really lost any sense of interest in a minimally satisfying outcome. If the political side of the story was at least creative and not so generic, maybe it would be a cool idea. And so, giving this much space and timing to Eugene among so many better protagonists is a dubious choice to say the least, even because I can’t buy the sentimental scenes with the character (his emotional prison sequence is terrible, whether in dialogues, whether in this direction you want to force some kind of emotion with the camera close up).

On the bright side, though, the narrative at least features some sort of progression with Daryl and Carol looking for their kidnapped friends. It’s a situation we’ve seen dozens of times in the series, done in more ingenious ways, but there’s a hint of nostalgia and excitement in seeing the duo working together, always with good chemistry and great performances. It’s a shame the direction can’t bring some sort of urgency to these sequels, with Commonwealth soldiers being more incompetent than Stormtroopers – the scene of Daryl killing them from behind is completely bland…

The lack of danger to the characters is a problem I’ve noticed with bad antagonists, whether it’s Hornsby’s caricature or Pamela’s lack of charisma and villainy. In this very episode, we have Hornsby having a lot of daydreams about his deranged ideology, nothing that adds substance to the character, who says goodbye to the show in an anticlimactic way. I liked, however, the scene with the skinless zombies, although it didn’t last long.

The concept with the train and the expansion of Commonwealth, if well explored, can yield a curious episode, especially if we have some kind of set-piece or a well-directed Daryl and Carol rescue adventure. I don’t have my hopes up considering the boringness and lack of visual enthusiasm of recent episodes (not to mention the damned ellipses to the actions), but, well, the concept is cool. For now, I just hope the narrative moves towards some sort of climax and doesn’t focus on a courtroom drama with Yumiko and Eugene.

