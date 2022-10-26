Rings of Power actor reveals royal secret

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power ends its first season next Friday (14th) with the promise of major revelations – especially the real identity of Sauron. But, without being able to give any spoilers during New York Comic Con, the cast ate around the edges to entertain the fans who attended the attraction’s panel.

Benjamin Walker, interpreter of the High King Gil-Galad, managed to get a good laugh from the audience when he told how he prepared to find the air of royalty in his character. “I have to wear a corset [em cena]. I can’t complain because women have been forced to wear this for centuries. But they are very uncomfortable,” she vented her.

The actor, however, acknowledged the work of costume designer Kate Hawley in constructing the High King’s outfits from The Rings of Power. “Kate and her team have managed to create a costume that, whether you like it or not, makes you feel like a king. Your posture needs to change because you have no other option. I mean, a person needs to put their foot behind your back to pull [o espartilho] and tie him up.”

Good-natured, Benjamin Walker even confided a moment he had with a fan in New York that left him without direction. “Yesterday [quinta-feira], I was at the cafeteria at 7 am to buy my coffee. Someone came up behind me and said, ‘Are you Gil-Gadaddy?’ It gave me goosebumps all over, I’m shaken even now,” he joked, making a pun on his character’s name and “daddy,” a sex nickname for desired men.

The artist, however, lost his way when he was informed by actress Felicia Day, who commanded the panel, that “Gil-Gadaddy” is a very popular meme on the internet. “Is it a meme? Seriously? Wow, now I feel my face getting red,” he said, once again drawing laughter from the audience – and his fellow cast members as well.

And the Tangerine brings a curiosity about the actor: did you know that he has a relationship with Brazil? Benjamin Walker is married to actress Kaya Scodelario (from Skins and Maze Runner), who is the daughter of Brazilian Katia Scodelario and British Roger Humphrey. Kaya speaks fluent Portuguese – and with an accent from the interior of São Paulo, as her family is from Itu.

Want to see how the corset affects Benjamin Walker’s posture? Gil-Galad and all the other characters from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power can be seen on Prime Video – the first seven episodes are now available for streaming, and the next one debuts next week.