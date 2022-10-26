Rooster makes decision and striker of R$ 700 thousand monthly packs his bags

Internally, it is already certain that the roster of Galo will have some changes for the next season. According to information from Lucas Tanaka, the Chilean Eduardo Vargas will be the first name that the board will try to negotiate. However, the contract period (until the end of 2024) and the player’s salary (which is around R$ 700 thousand, according to the portal fans.com) are obstacles to this.

In addition to the striker, Atlético will try to make other sales – Dodô, Nathan Silva, Matías Zaracho and Nacho Fernández are names quoted, according to a report by Wilson Pimentel of fans.com. However, football director Rodrigo Caetano himself ruled out drastic changes.

“First, I do not defend a word that in football is expensive, high risk: reformulation. I’m not going to condone this, I’m already taking my position. The tendency is that those who stay, certainly a good part of the squad, are to recover the high level to play in the major league, which is the Brazilian Championship.“, he said in an interview with TV Band Minas.

