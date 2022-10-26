Russia notifies US of nuclear deterrent exercises, says Pentagon

The Pentagon did not give details about the Russian exercises.

Sputnik – The Pentagon announced that Russia had officially notified US officials of its plans to hold annual exercises with nuclear deterrents amid NATO’s nuclear exercises.

“The US has been notified and, as we noted earlier, this is a routine annual exercise carried out by Russia,” said US Air Force Spokesperson General Patrick Ryder.

The Pentagon did not provide details about the Russian exercises, but it is known that Russia “is meeting its arms control obligations and transparency commitments by reporting.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has not yet released official information about the date and scale of the planned exercises.

Exercises like this often involve testing nuclear and conventional weapons to ensure the readiness of strategic deterrent forces.

NATO conducts “routine” nuclear exercises in Belgium, the North Sea and the United Kingdom until 30 October.

